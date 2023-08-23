ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Amid a boom in entrepreneurship in our state, the U.S. Small Business Administration is here in Alaska. One local business owner is excited to be part of the tour.

SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman is visiting local small businesses throughout Alaska.

"Many of them are being started by women and people of color just leaving those rates of entrepreneurship. But we want to make sure that they have the full resources of the SBA," Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, said.

"Having boots on the ground is so essential for folks who are making rules and passing laws in Washington, D.C. to really understand firsthand how unique and how challenging Alaska is," Rep. Mary Peltola, (D) Alaska, said.

The owner of Alpine Fit was recently awarded the Woman Own Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Earlier this summer. There are more than 20,000 small business owners in the state.

"I’m building awareness, celebrating the successes like Jen from Alpine Fit here, who have really just been being innovative, adaptive to try to make sure their businesses could survive," Guzman said.

The owner of Alpine Fit is excited about their visit.

"Wonderful visit with two women in leadership roles in this country. Tell them the story about being a woman on business in a remote place like Alaska," Jen Loofbourrow, the owner of Alpine Fit, said.

Alpine Fit owner admits that opening a business in Alaska is challenging.

"I’m a part of the greater outdoor sports products industry, which most of the brands in that industry are all not women-led businesses," Loofbourrow said.

"And things like opening a business. It is different if you're in Ketchikan or Nome versus Anchorage there. I'm very thankful they are recognizing that we do need more resources in Alaska," Peltola said.

Alpine Fit was honored by SBA's visit.

"Alpine Fit here in Anchorage to be a priority on her visit feels really special and it was a nice surprise and delight that Peltola was with her as well," Loofbourrow said.

The next stop on the tour is in Nome.