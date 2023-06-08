ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Two talented athletes receive a special sendoff at the Special Olympics Alaska Building.

Gretchen Winter and Bobby Hill are two Alaskans competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin with hopes to bring home the gold.

"Two of 201 athletes from the whole United States going to Berlin to compete, and we're just super excited for them," Emily Tymick with Special Olympics Alaska said.

Both athletes have focused on the competition ahead.

"I just get so excited and I trained hard. I had to work hard everyday like four days a week," Hill said.

"Win some gold medals and to, I think, just really get good times in all of my races," Winter said.

Family and friends are excited for the pair to compete.

"They're going to go through a number of those little Kleenex packets that you can buy at the store. It's a big deal for. It makes me feel good to to see her succeed after all the work that she puts in," Wolfgang Winter, the father of Gretchen Winter, said.

"Bobby was born in the doctors came in immediately and they said, well, you know, you can put him in an institution if you would like. And we have really come a long way where we have inclusion in now and everything like that. So we're so proud of my son," Bob Hill, father of Bobby said.

"So excited. We are going to be cheering so hard," Tymick said.

The pair received special Coca-Cola swag boxes with a few items needed to compete. The athletes are boarding on a flight Friday to Berlin to watch the Special Olympics. World Games live, head to https://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlymAK/ and good luck to our Alaskan athletes.