ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The state legislature declared July 9 Alaska Flag Day as community members come together to remember and honor the flag and Alaska's youth.

Before 1927, Alaska did not have a flag, so the territory held a contest for all the last in kids to design the Alaska flag. A student by the name of Benny Benson won.

The blue field on the flag is for the Alaska sky and the forgive me now flowers representing spring's arrival. The North Star is for Alaska's future, and the Big Dipper is for the great bear that symbolizes strength. Now, every July 9th is recognized as Alaska's Flag Day. This Flag Day event was hosted by AK Child & Family

"And to symbolize it's emblematic of our history as a state. And, you know, especially with Benny Benson's contribution to that," Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.

"It's a reminder of how important it is to listen to young people and empower young people. And young people make a difference in our society," Anne Dennis-Choi, president of AK Child & Family, said.

Some people reflected on what Flag Day means to them.

"t means a lot to me to have that flag and to represent that by being a foster parent," Renee Griffin said.

Visit https://akchild.org for more about AK Child & Family.