ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Some cool technology that helps our first responders keep communities connected during emergencies was on display Tuesday.
Your Alaska Link was invited to the State Crime Lab to get an up-close look at a few of the gadgets, like the CRD, which stands for "Compact Rapid Deployable." It acts as a portable cell site.
"It provides highly reliable communications for first responders, allowing them to get through. Second, save lives. As we all know," Scott Agnew, head of operations for AT&T First Net, said. "There's over 14,000 subscribers in First Net Alaska today."
Officials at Tuesday's event say this type of tech can be especially beneficial for the more rural communities across our state.
