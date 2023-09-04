PALMER (Your Alaska Link) - For the past 27 years, the Alaska State Fair has been known for its annual crop competitions.
But this year -- farmers were battling the weather a bit more than usual.
One contestant told us the weather led to more miniature vegetables, which isn't good -- when you're trying to have the largest one.
"We had cold. We had cloudy. We had rainy. So things did not grow quite as well. Actually the big pumpkin is about 100-120 pounds less than the one last year," Paul Marmora said.
Farmers for next year's contest will plant as early as March. The top prize for the contest is $2000. To win it, the vegetables will be judged on weight and size.
