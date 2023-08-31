ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sat with Alaskans to discuss Thursday's ongoing housing crisis. The roundtable discussion happened at The Covenant House.
Assembly Chairman Chris Constant was also in attendance. He stressed the need to care extra for funding and ensure every penny is well used.
"The first step is for Anchorage to do its job and look really closely at all our continuum of care and other funding from HUD to make sure that we are spending every dime of it and spending it as efficiently as possible," Constant said.
Topics of discussion included housing in rural areas, the homeless population, and having HUD review harmful federal policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.