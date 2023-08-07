NEAR ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Alaskans who have survived sexual assault can now stay current on their cases.

Sexual assault survivors in Alaska can now track their own rape kits online with the help of the Department of Public Safety.

"We started back in 2020 when we recorded a federal grant. We recognized that Alaska had a long way to go in terms of how they approach sexual assault kits. We just cleared a huge backlog of testing, older kits, and we wanted to provide more accountability to the system," David Karanis with the Crime Detection Laboratory said.

The backlog of kits was completed.

"So there was about around two and a half thousand of those. They were all outsourced and tested. So all of that was completed in, I think 20, 21, 22. And now we're just working on the current case volume that are coming in," Karanis said.

The kits are designed with the survivor in mind.

"I think it's really important to acknowledge that the victims need to be listened to, need to be understood, and they need to be able to do this at their own pace," Karanis said.

And how are the kits tracked?

"Kits are manufactured with the barcode on when we receive them and we'll scan them, and that's the first flag that gets ripped," Karanis said.

The kits help provide a sense of security for survivors.

"Just to know that their kit is moving along and it's not going to sit on a shelf and remain untested that they can know with certainty where it is at any point in time," Karanis said.

"But with this in place, it makes our clients feel like their kid isn't just sitting on a shelf somewhere where nobody cares about it. There's multiple agencies in this who do care and are making sure they move through them," Jennifer Brown, the director of STAR Alaska said.

Visit https://dps.alaska.gov/ and search "Sexual Assault Kit" for more details on the kits. Also, visit https://www.staralaska.com/ for more about the state's chapter of Sexual Trauma Preventional and Response.