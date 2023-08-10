ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The state of Alaska has filed a lawsuit against a local car dealership -- alleging deceptive advertising. The case alleges that Swickard car dealership violated state consumer protection laws.

Swickard car dealerships in Anchorage and Palmer are now at the center of a 21-page complaint filed by the Alaska Attorney General on Wednesday.

The lawsuit identifies three consumer complaints against the dealership, including one from a state investigator who wanted to buy a car.

Tactics and advertised cars the dealership didn't possess to draw in customers.

The Attorney General's office posted a message on Facebook -- and the comments showed even more people with complaints about the dealership.

One person posted, "100% happened to me this year! I was shown a price by Swickard Volkswagen online, and when I went into the dealership, the vehicle was $5,000 over the 'buy now' online price."

The Attorney General's office replied back with a link to file a formal complaint.

Numerous other people offered up similar issues, so the Attorney General's office continued to post the link to file a formal complaint.

The dealership, however, is commenting.

The dealership released this statement that reads, "There is clearly a misunderstanding between us and the Attorney General's office. We are hoping to have a conversation with the Attorney General's office to gain understanding of the concerns outlined. Out of approximately 50,000 customers we serve in Alaska, the Attorney General report included three complaints. We believed these complaints had been previously resolved to the customer's satisfaction."