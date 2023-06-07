ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - In 2022, Alaska's reading level was measured at 204, lower than the national average of 216, a national report card revealed. The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development are launching a new reading program called the Alyeska Reading Academy Institute for Students to improve their learning abilities.
State of Alaska to build reading academy in Anchorage
- By La,shawn Donelson, Your Alaska Link
