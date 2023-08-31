ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Some state employees are claiming they are not being paid on time.

Imagine completing two weeks of work and not getting the right amount of money or missing money in your paycheck. And that's precisely what some state employees are currently saying is happening.

"So when you're working, you know, you're kind of living paycheck to paycheck. It makes it a little difficult," one employee said.

The Alaska State Division of Finance reports it has staff shortages, and that's causing errors and delays in payroll services. The Alaska State Workers realize it's a problem.

"We aren't able to pay our state employees on time because our payroll department is half empty. I mean, that is a huge problem," Heidi Drygas, executive director of the Alaska State Employees Association, said.

And the executive director of the Alaska State Employees Association says the whole situation makes it difficult to keep the state workers.

"Workers are being overworked. They're being underpaid. And when you can find better retirement and wages in other places, whereabouts in the private sector or in the lower 48, you're going to leave," Drygas said.

We spoke with employees who didn't want to be identified.

"So I am doing the job of two and a half people and I'm getting paid for one of them that come up, one employee said.

"And if you don't have your money and it takes them six months, eight months to pay you back, you know, I mean, and it's thousands and thousands of dollars that they owe you at some point, you know," another employee said.

However, an email from the Department of Administration said, "The largest contributing factors to employees being paid incorrectly or missing a paycheck are employees errors on their timesheet or failure to submit a timesheet before the deadline." The department spelled out this plan to deal with staff shortages, "Temporary contract assistance, restructuring the front end DOA payroll process to streamline the work."

The Department of Administration is also currently moving towards the digital payroll process that will assist the workers with workload, efficiency and a better work environment.