ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - People struggling with student loan debt across America are still reeling after that recent decision from the Supreme Court. The majority of justices struck down President Biden's debt relief plan.

President Biden's recent plan to cancel student debt that was struck down would have cost about $430 billion and cover 98.5% of all borrowers. It would have given $10,000 to students making less than $125,000. Thomas Fellows, a former professor and author, believes student debt could easily be solved.

"I would say that people would be helped, you know, with their money if we didn't have college anymore. We know with the student loan forgiveness, $10,000 is still a drop in the bucket because some people owe six figures," Fellows said.

But for Madison Lash who graduated not too long ago, any sort of relief would help.

"So physical therapy school is very expensive. And what's hard for us is the debt to income ratio. And so you take out a lot of money to become educated and then just in the career, you don't it's difficult to pay back," Lash said.

With her major, it's not easy to pay off the debt.

"So I think that, you know, all of the the bills that come with starting a new job as well can be really taxing right off the bat. And so I think that debt forgiveness would definitely would help," Lash said.

But it's not over just yet. Following the Supreme Court's decision that struck down the original plan, the White House announced that it has another project in the works.