ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A new analysis found a rare but real tsunami threat for the Upper Cook Inlet.
On Wednesday, representatives from the Alaska Earthquake Center, NOAA National Tsunami Warning Center, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency gathered with others to discuss the findings.
They said the increased concerns primarily focus on places like the Port of Anchorage, Eagle Bay, Campbell Lake, Girdwood, Hope, and Point Mackenzie.
Officials stressed most Anchorage residents are not at risk from tsunami inundation but regardless, if you are near the coast and feel strong shaking, immediately seek higher ground.
