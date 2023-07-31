ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The once-premiere entertainment venue, the Sullivan Arena, will soon return to its roots.

"The Sullivan Arena will again be used to showcase entertainment events and sporting functions," Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.

There it is. The Sullivan Arena is returning to its use as a sports and events venue. It's been a while since it's been used as a shelter since the beginning of the pandemic. Under an agreement, O'Malley Ice and Sports will pay the municipality to use the Sullivan Arena to generate revenue for the city.

"We've been inside the building doing some preliminary groundwork. Things are looking really good, and we're very excited to bring that iconic building back to the community," John Stenejhem from O'Malley Ice and Sports said.

Marie Vanderbilt as a part of the Pickleball Club and believes it shouldn't have been a shelter to begin with.

"While playing here, we just get to know some of the players cars were vandalized and it's just talking about the city being safe. We didn't feel safe at all," Vanderbilt said.

For Janice Sims, she's ready to start attending events at the Sullivan Arena.

"We had season tickets to the Aces game when they were Anchorage hockey team and went to UAA games there, so definitely miss visiting it there for sporting events," Sims said.

The Sullivan Arena is on track for a November date to start operating.