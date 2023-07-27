FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - The weekend is just about here, and it's slated to be a big one for fairs across the Last Frontier.
A summertime staples in Fairbanks since 1924, the Tanana Valley State Fair will be kicking off Friday with the theme "Don't Go Bacon My Heart!" Organizers says this is the largest event in Interior Alaska.
More than 100,000 people come out to enjoy all that this fair has to offer -- like the iconic ferris wheel, the petting zoo, and the annual baby show.
Visit https://www.tvsfa.org/ for more details.
