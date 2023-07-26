People will be moving into the old Golden Lion Hotel in Anchorage starting June 27th...
At last night's assembly meeting, members approved two ordinances -- allowing the former hotel in to function as low-income housing.
It's just one way that the city is trying to help those experiencing homelessness.
Henning Inc. will be operating the facility here in Midtown.
"I know that the city and the assembly and people have worked really hard for this moment to finally arrive and were really just grateful to be apart of the process." -Shawn Hays
The old hotel in Anchorage has about 80 units of housing in all, and officials say about half are currently spoken for.
The hope is to have the Golden Lion at full capacity in a few weeks.
