Transportation Secretary Buttigieg discusses upgrades for Port of Alaska

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Port of Alaska got a special visit from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday -- after he was in Kotzebue Monday. The Port of Alaska has been working on upgrades to get the port up to spec, and this was a chance to show what condition the port is in.

"You know, when we describe to him the fact that we have ice and we have silt and we have tides that no one else has and we have microbes that eat steel. You know, that kind of helps to illustrate to folks outside why it's expensive to build here and why we need the support," Chris Constant, assembly chair, said.

Deputy Port Director Jim Jager believes that with the port being so crucial to the state, it definitely needs help.

"We don't have enough people to economically support more than one large inbound cargo port, and that's why it's very important that this port stay healthy and functional," Jager said.

With the constant erosion at the dock, the dock could eventually get derated, meaning it would limit its capabilities and any slowdown could be a problem.

"If this port fails all other conversations in the state stop. We're not worried about sports. We're not worried about homelessness. We're not worried about anything except ones about where's my next meal coming from and how is it coming into the state?" Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.

In the fall of 2022, the port was awarded $68 million for part of its project. The single most significant award through the Port Infrastructure Development Program.

"That investment and the larger Port of Alaska modernization program that's underway will replace the aging docks with new ones that can last for generations. And it's going to mean that the port will better be able to continue moving consumer goods," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg will continue his trip in Alaska by heading to Juneau Wednesday.