 

ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary is paying a visit to Alaska this week.

Pete Buttigieg is spending three days in the Last Frontier to learn about transportation needs in our state -- specifically in rural and tribal areas.

His trip began Monday in Kotzebue -- where he and Senator Sullivan met with local and tribal leaders.

He'll visit Anchorage Tuesday. On Wednesday, he'll wrap things up in Juneau.