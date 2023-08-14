ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary is paying a visit to Alaska this week.
Pete Buttigieg is spending three days in the Last Frontier to learn about transportation needs in our state -- specifically in rural and tribal areas.
His trip began Monday in Kotzebue -- where he and Senator Sullivan met with local and tribal leaders.
He'll visit Anchorage Tuesday. On Wednesday, he'll wrap things up in Juneau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.