ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It may be nearly a year away, but the race for mayor of Anchorage is already taking shape.
Today in midtown, Chris Tuck threw his hat into the race -- filing his letter of intent to run.
Currently, Tuck has two opponents: Incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson and former Chair of the Anchorage Assembly Suzanne LaFrance.
Tuck is a former state representative who served in the Alaska Legislature for 14 years.
"I've had a good reputation of bringing people together and I think that's what anchorage really needs right now, is people working across the aisle, working together to try to solve a lot of the problems that we have here in the municipality of Anchorage," Tuck said.
The mayoral election is set for April 2, 2024, in Anchorage.
