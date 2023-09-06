ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The University of Alaska is breaking the nationwide trend of declining admissions.
The university has seen a three percent increase in student count system-wide this year.
While the University of Alaska Anchorage has seen a five percent increase, this is a significant change from previous years -- and a positive sign as other institutions nationwide struggle to increase attendance.
Across the university system, they've had an 8.4 percent increase in graduate students -- and a 12.8 percent increase in first-time freshmen.
