 

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The University of Alaska is breaking the nationwide trend of declining admissions.

The university has seen a three percent increase in student count system-wide this year.

While the University of Alaska Anchorage has seen a five percent increase, this is a significant change from previous years -- and a positive sign as other institutions nationwide struggle to increase attendance.

Across the university system, they've had an 8.4 percent increase in graduate students -- and a 12.8 percent increase in first-time freshmen.