ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Alaska has been playing host to lots of important visitors from Washington, D.C., in recent weeks.

The U.S. Attorney General paid a visit to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium with the goal of hearing the Alaskan Native communities on public safety and domestic violence at a roundtable on Tuesday. He was joined by Senator Lisa Murkowski, who shared one of the many challenges faced in rural Alaska.

"One of the things that I wanted to introduce to our attorney general on this Alaska visit was the challenges that we face as a state with just the logistics of moving around," Murkowski said.

Some good news from the U.S. Justice Department's Office for Victims of Crime, or OVC. They awarded $70 million to support services of Alaska native victims of crime.

"These awards will fund a range of services for crime victims in more than 200 tribal communities, and almost $22 million of that funding will go to 67 tribal communities here in Alaska," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Michelle Demmert is an assistant professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and participated in the roundtable. Before the events started, we had a chance to talk with her about what she hopes to get out of the meeting.

"We need infrastructure in Alaska. Tribes have been left out of accessing public safety funds in the way that other tribes in the Lower 48 have. So we really need to have a coordinated effort to have adequate resources," Demmert said.

OVC also awarded more than $700,000 in sexual assault services Formula grant program awards for Alaska Native Communities.