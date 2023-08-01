ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Senate has passed a national defense bill. It includes funding for several military construction projects in our state.
Alaska Public Media reports that this version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes funding for eight projects worth $168 million.
A big chunk of that money would go towards a runway extension at JBER in Anchorage.
The bill also includes a proposed 5.2 percent raise for service members.
