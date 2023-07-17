Visit Anchorage, other businesses react to tourism stats for Alaska

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - We are in the middle of summer and the middle of tourist season. So the big question: How are things going so far this year, especially given our recent dreary weather?

There was a lot of hustle and bustle downtown with many tourists doing plenty of activities. But the season isn't over yet and tourism is looking to be strong this year.

"So we're making gains over 2022, which is no small task. Last year was a pretty good year and we really had our work cut out for us this year," Jack Bonney with Visit Anchorage said.

While tourism is looking to be about on par from last year, some local businesses, on the other hand, are seeing some lighter activity.

"Those top line numbers may not tell the entire story. So we're starting to hear that some businesses are a little bit softer than they were last year. We have some theories on why that might be, but it's too early to really tell what's going on," Bonney said.

Team members at Phillips Cruises and Tours aren't suffering, but they have noticed a dip.

"We are still having a great time. Our numbers are slightly softer than what we predicted, but we're still going out. Both of our tours are seeing full boats, lots of people coming from all over the U.S. and around the world to see the glaciers," Lisa Kruse, marketing director with Phillips Cruises and Tours, said.

But the weather isn't slowing anyone down. Brad and Colleen Musgrove from Kansas are here for a wedding and have some other fun activities planned as well.

"We went on a boat trip yesterday down to Seward. And we’re getting ready for a four-wheeler trip today. Yeah," the Musgroves said.

This is Jim Dorsch and his wife's second trip to Alaska. The first time in about 13 years, taking about a year and a half to plan.

"You know, to get it booked and to try to get the least expensive flights and that kind of thing to get here, because, again, we're on the other side of the country. And so it's significantly more expensive to get here than from the West Coast," Jim Dorsch said.

We still have some ways to go for the tourist season; only time will tell how the season will turn out.