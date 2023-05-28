ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Organizers of one of this weekend's events say it's important to remember what Memorial Day is all about.
This weekend, American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 is teaming up with Nuvision Alaska to spruce up the graves of our veterans.
The headstone clean-up is planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the anchorage memorial park cemetery.
Volunteers are still needed. Carpools will meet at the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 in Anchorage at 9 a.m.
