Voyage of Hōkūleʻa to set sail from Juneau

JUNEAU (Your Alaska Link) - A legendary Polynesian voyaging canoe will kick off an epic four-year journey Friday.

A 46-foot-deep sea canoe is called the Hōkūleʻa. It’ll launch from Auke Bay on Thursday to journey around the Pacific Ocean.

The voyage, called the Moananuiakea, will take the crew to more than 300 different ports in more than three dozen countries. And it takes 400 volunteers to make it all happen.

“Moananuiakea really means the ocean of the great expanse. So it reminds us that all of us are actually sharing this one ocean home here on earth,” Lehua Kamalu with the Polynesian Voyaging Society said.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society puts on the four-year journey. And it’s been in the making for quite some time.

“It actually all began back in the early 70’s, when a group of people decided to get together and really bring back the voyaging canoe to Hawaii and Polynesia, as well as start to relearn the navigation that these boats would use back in ancient times here in the Pacific,” Kamalu said.

This isn’t the first Alaska-Hawaii connection for the Polynesian Voyaging Society. They were also here in 1995. Their hope with these journeys is to inspire future generations of what they call “planetary navigators.”

“We’re definitely here to make sure that we are learning along the way, we are sharing and we are all working towards that healthy ocean future for the rest of our communities here,” Kamalu said.

Want to track the Hōkūleʻa? Visit https://hokulea.com/ -- the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s website. Because of the weather --

the big launch ceremony that's set for Thursday in Juneau will take place *inside* the Rec Center at University of Alaska Southeast.

That's happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The website will have a live stream of the event.