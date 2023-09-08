LAFAYETTE (Star City News) - If you're looking for something fun and meaningful to do this weekend, the first-ever WABOO Music Festival is happening this Saturday.
Proceeds from the festival will support Willowstone Family Services and the National Alliance on Mental Illness - West Central Indiana.
WABOO is an acronym for the Ubuntu phrase, We Are Because Of Others.
The festival supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The festival begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Visit https://www.willowstone.org/waboo for more details.
