PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Your Alaska Link) - History was made over the weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The newest U.S. Navy destroyer, the U.S.S. Ted Stevens was officially christened in Pascagoula. Three family members of the late Ted Stevens attended, along with people from the community and military. Ted Stevens served in the U.S. Congress from 1968 to 2009, making Stevens the longest-serving senator in Alaska history.

Stevens tragically died in a plane crash in 2010. One of Stevens' daughters spoke with WLOX-TV on the Mississippi coast about the man she called dad.

"You know, he he was so passionate, so passionate about Alaska and its people and about the country, about the military. And he was a fighter," Lily Becker said.

The ship named in honor of former Senator Stevens took at least three years to build, the program manager said.

"Incredible to be part of the entire ship-building process to see a ship come together," Ben Barnett said.

The destroyer is a perfect name for the naval warship.

"You know, when you have so few votes in Congress, you have to be strong and courageous and work hard and along with others. And so I think the destroyer is fitting for his tough and courageous attitude that he had," Lindsey Cashman, the president of the USS Ted Stevens Committee.

Some people in Anchorage agree that the ship's name is fitting.

"Falsely accused of a lot of things that he didn't do. And I almost feel like we owe it to him," Katrina Johnston Said.

"I think he's done a lot for the state of Alaska. He served for a very long time. And I think this is one way that we could potentially honor that," Dawn Humenik said.

The ship's journey has only just begun. It is expected to serve in the Navy for at least 40 years. Visit https://USSTedStevens.org to learn more about how to become a part of the USS Ted Stevens commissioning committee, you can visit.