WASILLA (Your Alaska Link) - For the first time in Alaska, a new treatment option is available for people with common types of skin cancer.

At Capstone Dermatology, people can now get treatment for common types of skin cancer without the pain and hassle of surgery.

"The non-surgical option for non-melanoma skin cancer and it's called IG SRT, which is image guided, superficial radiation therapy," Dr. Blake Galler, a dermatologist, said.

The National Health Service describes non-melanoma skin cancer as a group of skin cancers that slowly develop in the upper skin. The image guided, superficial traditional therapy uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low level X-rays to target areas of skin, both small and large. With a little gel, patients are strapped in with lead chest and neck compressors as clinicians search for a non-melanoma spot.

One patient tells Your Alaska Link all about his treatment.

"You don't feel anything, and it only takes ten minutes. So the time may come in and out very fast," Wayne Jorgensen said.

And with 20 treatments for radiation, Jorgensen says he sees the results.

"Eventually you get a little sunburn on there, but take those away after it's done and you can see it being treated," Jorgensen said.

This treatment will cut down traveling time for patients.

"We don't have to go to Anchorage. Anchorage will have to come to the valley this time," Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford said.

"It's a modality that's going to shorten those wait times dramatically," Dr. Galler said.

Medicare and most insurance companies cover the treatment.

Visit https://capstoneclinic.net to learn more information about Capstone Dermatology and the treatment options available for non-melanoma skin cancer.