ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The long holiday weekend was a hectic one for police in Anchorage. Three deadly shootings happened -- and they all remain under investigation.

The first incident happened on Saturday evening. Police were called out to the 9400 block of Southwood Manor of Brayton Drive. Phillip Barger, 33, had forced himself into his neighbor's place and assaulted a man and a woman. The woman had only minor injuries. The man who was attacked was later identified as Francisco Martin Jr., 88.

Martin was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect, Barger, fled the scene but was later caught off Vanguard Drive.

On, Sunday, July 2nd, APD responded to a shooting in the area of Boniface and Camelot Drive. Police report they found a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot along Boniface Parkway. His injuries were said to be life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests and this case is still under investigation. And finally, on Sunday, a shooting involved a police officer. Police report they stopped on a blue SUV that had pulled over near the Glen Highway South Birchwood exit. Officers say they found a man outside the car with the rear hatch of his vehicle open and a rifle in his hands.

"The suspect advanced on the officers while holding a rifle. One officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once in the upper chest," APD Chief Michael Kerle said.

The shooter received first aid but later died at a hospital. Police say in a live news conference that a different incident first brought them to the Glen Highway.

"The two officers who initially stopped on the SUV were in the area for a report of shots fired. It is unknown if the suspect was in anyway involved in that incident," Kerle said.

The man who died in the police shooting has been identified, but his name won't be released until the next of kin have been notified.