ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The state's largest tribal hospital is hoping to keep its ability to participate in Medicare.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said Alaska Native Medical Center is "out of compliance" in certain required areas -- including emergency services.
The hospital has now submitted a plan to fix those issues.
Officials have until October to make good on that plan or risk losing their ability to participate in Medicare.
