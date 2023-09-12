ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - If you're a renter in Alaska -- you've likely felt it. Rental prices are going up -- and quickly.

Your Alaska Link contacted the Department of Labor and Workforce Development to find out why there's been such a jump in cost.

In the September edition of Alaska Economic Trends magazine, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports rent in Alaska has increased by 7% in the last year. A median two-bedroom apartment raised from $1,055 in Wrangell's Petersburg to $1,600 in Bethel. The survey was the first time the department could gather enough information to look at the rural rental market.

"We really try to get responses from Bethel and we had enough information. We were comfortable reporting it," Rob Kreiger with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.

Rents across the state are said to be increasing because of inflation, apartment availability and vacancies.

"Increases and costs that landlords are seeing, whether it's coming from property taxes, utility costs, the cost of financing," Kreiger said.

Anchorage saw a 5% increase in rent over the past year. The average rent in Anchorage is reported at about $1,600. And some renters in Anchorage tell Your Alaska Link that rent prices are high.

"A lot of times we're now seeing roommates and or people living together more forcefully," Angel Cruz said.

"Roommate of mine and we were about three months ago paying a little over $1205. And now currently we're paying almost 1500," Robert Agoney said.

One renter tells Your Alaska Link that rent is hurting his family financially.

"I get two paychecks each month. One paycheck more or less goes to rent itself," Agoney said.

To read more about the rent prices in Alaska, you can visit https://labor.alaska.gov/ -- the Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.