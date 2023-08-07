ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Wildfires are still causing severe issues across Alaska.
Due to the Lost Horse Creek fire, an evacuation notice remains in effect for the Haystack area north of Fairbanks.
As we've been telling you, lightning strikes have sparked dozens of new wildfires in the Interior. Efforts continue to keep all of those flames from spreading.
A community meeting about the Lost Horse Creek Fire is set for Tuesday night at the Haystack Mountain Laundry and Showers parking lot.
Statewide, wildfires have burned more than 114,000 acres so far this season.
