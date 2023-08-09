NEAR FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - Fires continue to burn across Alaska tonight.
Firefighters have created a four-mile contingency line in the Haystack Community to help protect properties from the Lost Horse Creek Fire.
Meanwhile, as firefighters continue to battle the McCoy Creek Fire, Alaska State Parks has closed the Salcha River Recreation Area to the public to give them more space.
And a "GO!" evacuation status is still in effect for some Fairbanks North Star Borough residents.
