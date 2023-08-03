 

FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - Due to wildfires in our Interior, Fairbanks North Star Borough has issued evacuation notices for some communities. Aircrews with the Alaska Army National Guard use a Black Hawk helicopter to help battle the flames, the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The chopper is actually using what's called a "Bambi Bucket" to drop hundreds of gallons of water on wildfires near Fairbanks. As of Thursday morning, 140 active fires were burning across Alaska.