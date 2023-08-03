FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - Due to wildfires in our Interior, Fairbanks North Star Borough has issued evacuation notices for some communities. Aircrews with the Alaska Army National Guard use a Black Hawk helicopter to help battle the flames, the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The chopper is actually using what's called a "Bambi Bucket" to drop hundreds of gallons of water on wildfires near Fairbanks. As of Thursday morning, 140 active fires were burning across Alaska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.