HAWAII (Your Alaska Link) - It's the fires seen around the world. We're getting new details of the devastation and heartbreak being felt in Maui as multiple wildfires continue to burn.
New video is showing just how much has been damaged or destroyed.
At the latest count -- more than 1000 structures are gone, the death toll now sits at 53 people, and thousands more are still in a scramble to evacuate the island.
The historic town of Lahaina has been decimated.
Lahaina was the original capital of the Hawaiian kingdom and is home to 12,000 people -- many of whom are now left to pick up the pieces of their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.