FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - Despite small wins by firefighters, an air quality advisory is still in effect for central and eastern Alaska.
The poor air quality has also led to the postponement of the American Heart Association's Fairbanks Heart Walk, which was scheduled to be held this Saturday.
The new date for the Heart Walk in Fairbanks is set for Saturday, September 23rd. Visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/WSA-WesternStatesAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=8974 for more details.
