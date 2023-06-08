ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The 2023 Yoga in the Park series kicked off Wednesday night. Participants rolled out their mats and got to stretching, under the guidance of a yoga instructor.
The idea is to get people outdoors, reduce stress, and improve strength and flexibility.
Yoga in the park happens every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Delaney Park Strip. Visit https://www.thealaskaclub.com/yoga-in-the-park for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.