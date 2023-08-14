ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The man accused of murdering his wife will go before a judge again this week.
As Specialist Saria Hildabrand's family mourns their loss, Your Alaska Link found social media posts made by her husband after he reported her missing.
Zarrius Hildabrand is still in jail on a $500,000 bond as of Monday night. Police say Zarrius Hildabrand murdered his wife, hid her body, and then reported her missing. A post from Zarrius Hildabrand's Facebook page shows him asking people to share her missing person flier.
In a copy of the police report Your Alaska Link obtained Monday, investigators say Hildabrand's story kept changing. So they used phone and credit card records to track his movements, including purchasing a trash can, mop bucket, and some cleaning supplies from a local Lowe's.
That information ultimately helped lead investigators to Saria Hildabrand's body just north of her home.
Zarrius Hildabrand was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Zarrius Hildabrand is due back in front of a judge on Thursday.
Meanwhile -- Saria Hildabrand's family held a vigil Monday night in her honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.