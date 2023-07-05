WEST LAFAYETTE (Star City News) - Adult learners at Purdue Global will be reaping the rewards as faculty members have earned a nationally recognized teaching credential.
Twenty-nine faculty members across six schools completed a 25-week program co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators and the American Council on Education.
In a statement released by the University, Provost Jon Harbor said the “program is recognized as an exemplary national program for effective online teaching, and we are thrilled that our faculty are now adapting this learning to further enhance the success of Purdue Global students.”
