MARION COUNTY (Star City News) - A sheriff's deputy has died after an altercation with an inmate. Deputy John Durm was with the sheriff's office for nearly four decades.
A Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office states Deputy Durm "set himself apart as an honorable and faithful public servant."
Authorities have identified the inmate as Orlando Mitchell, 34, and say he was trying to escape when the alleged attack happened.
Durm is the third law enforcement officer to die while on duty in Indiana in less than two weeks.
